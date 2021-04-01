Posted: Apr 01, 2021 3:55 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 3:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order directing all American and Oklahoma flags on State property to be flown at half-staff on Friday, April 2nd, 2021, to honor Kyle Jeffrey Davis who died while serving in the line of duty for the Washington County Sherriff’s Department.

In a statement, Gov. Stitt said:

“Kyle’s life and exemplary service to our state will never be forgotten. Today our hearts are with Kyle’s wife, Kristin, and his children, Seth and Pearl, as we mourn the loss of a husband, father, fellow Oklahoman, and true public servant.”

Davis was born in Bartlesville. He began his career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2010.