Posted: Apr 01, 2021 1:29 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

HOPE Clinic at 101 Sooner Road in Bartlesville will have a casual, outdoor service fo Easter.

Worship will take place on Sunday, April 4th, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. You are invited to bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the service.

A devotion and music will be held. Breakfast pastries, juice and coffee will be served as well.