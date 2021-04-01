Posted: Apr 01, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 11:43 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County Elder Care's March drive-thru fundraiser was a big success.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Development Director Angie Thompson said 54 cars passed through in March 25th with their $35 donations, got their food from Shortie's Grille and even got selfies with 'Elvis." (aka Cordell Rumsey, Elder Care's Executive Director)

Thompson said the event will help underwrite program costs that support the organization’s mission of keeping senior adults over the age of 60 healthy and independent in their own environments.

Thompson said about 35-percent percent of the families they serve fall below the poverty line or live in rural communities. She said the funds will help their caregivers when they go out to homes in rural communities.

Elder Care’s caregiving staff recently reported a 25-percent increase in mental health issues among those isolated due to the pandemic.