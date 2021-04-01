Posted: Apr 01, 2021 9:53 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 9:53 AM

Ty Loftis

Voters from all across Osage County will have several decisions to make this Tuesday in the upcoming election.

Susan Bayro and Amber Nash are both running for the ward two council seat of Pawhuska, which was vacated last year by Jourdan Foran. JD Cole and Kevin Swan are running against each other for the ward two council seat in Barnsdall.

Donnie Reed and Thomas Slamans are running for the council-member at large seat in Hominy. Charles Cartwright, Lonna Hutchison and Boa King Cox are running for a spot on the Board of Trustees.

The City of Skiatook has two open council seats, as does Shidler. The City of Wynona is holding an election to find a new Treasurer.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and remain open through 7 p.m.