Posted: Apr 01, 2021 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 9:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville will be feeding the community from its Canteen by Johnstone Park at 11:30 a.m. on Good Friday, April 2nd.

The Salvation Army staff says they'd love for you to come out and receive a free meal from them then. You are also invited to their Easter Service on Sunday, which will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue.