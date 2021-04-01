Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Apr 01, 2021

Local Salvation Army to Offer Food on Good Friday

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville will be feeding the community from its Canteen by Johnstone Park at 11:30 a.m. on Good Friday, April 2nd.

The Salvation Army staff says they'd love for you to come out and receive a free meal from them then. You are also invited to their Easter Service on Sunday, which will begin at 10:45 a.m.

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is located at 101 N. Bucy Avenue.


