Posted: Apr 01, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2021 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Masonic Lodge has named Lorront Carney as its Hero of the Month for March.

Carney, the Executive Director of the Westside Community Center, was awarded for going above and beyond to protect Bartlesville's most vulnerable people during this year's ice storm. Carney opened up the Westside Community Center to all that needed shelter from the frigid elements.

As the Hero of the Month for March, Carney was awarded a $100 check.

Pictured left to right: Dace Tom and Lorront Carney