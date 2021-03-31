Posted: Mar 31, 2021 3:45 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank’s mortgage division has been recognized with the Fannie Mae Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer designation for 2020.

The STAR Program is a performance management and recognition program based on a consistently applied framework to clearly define industry standards and leading practices.

Servicers are measured on the basis of their performance managing four key metrics: investor reporting, general servicing, solution delivery and timeline management. Each servicer’s performance in these metrics is compared against the performance of other Fannie Mae loans with similar credit characteristics.

“We all know 2020 was unlike any other year in recent memory, with plenty of challenges and opportunities alike,” said Rodney Bechdoldt, executive director of mortgage loan servicing for Arvest’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company. “Our mortgage servicing teams did a remarkable job staying focused on our customers and providing solutions tailored to their many different needs. We are humbled to receive this recognition and are more committed than ever to serving our customers.”