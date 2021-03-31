Posted: Mar 31, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 3:55 PM

Max Gross

A Nowata man was arrested on a warrant for drug charges. Jeremiah King appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. King appeared out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to affidavit, an investigation with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics led to King’s arrest. The inquiry began in October 2020. The OBN had been tracking the activity of Mark Moore, a different defendant who is in custody on a $1,000,000 bond for drug trafficking charges.

OBN agents obtained information for a possible drug exchange. Another co-defendant, Darrell Thurman had been texting with Moore about the exchange. Thurman allegedly picked up a quarter ounce of methamphetamine from Moore’s residence.

Thurman then met up with King for a brief encounter. Bartlesville Police then conducted a traffic stop of the truck driven by King near 130 Cherokee Avenue in Bartlesville. Roughly four grams of methamphetamine were found in a glass case in the vehicle. King’s next court date is set for April 26.