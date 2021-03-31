Posted: Mar 31, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 2:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) welcomed their new Board Member and Secretary on Wednesday afternoon.

Donna Keffer is a Bartlesville Public Schools alumna and current managing partner and Director of Business Development at Ambler Architects. Keffer has already built partnerships for BPSF in the community and has shared input for the organization's upcoming alumni program.

Keffer is taking the place of Jessica Birk, who was with the Foundation for seven years. Birk's increasing responsibilities at Jane Phillips Elementary School pulled her away, but her service was greatly appreciated by the BPSF.