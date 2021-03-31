Posted: Mar 31, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The COVID-19 alert map was released on Wednesday and data continues to show a downward trend in case numbers. There are currently ten counties sitting in the orange, or moderate risk level. There are now 60 counties in the yellow, or low risk level. Seven counties find themselves in the green, or new normal level.

Looking back to the last week of February, 48 counties from across the State of Oklahoma were in the moderate risk category and the remaining 29 were in the low risk level. As we see these numbers improve, things are opening back up and events are beginning to start back up.

Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate is opening his courts to the public at a limited capacity with face coverings required. Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse has opened her doors with limited capacity restrictions as well.

District Three Commissioner for Osage Commissioner, Darren McKinney believes elected officials should be able to run their offices how they see fit, but says it is up to the commissioners to keep the public safe.

Washington County is in the moderate risk category, while Osage and Nowata County are both in the low risk level.