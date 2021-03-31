Posted: Mar 31, 2021 10:38 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Development Authority's Chris Batchelder appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to make a push for voters to approve the 1/4-cent sales tax extension to continue funding the BDA.

Batchelder said the last 5 years alone make a very good case for the extension.

He said 1/4-cent investment has brought hundreds of jobs with such companies as ABB, Springs Global, Husky Portable Containment, and Phillips Precision Machining as well as boosted area retail, keeping valuable sales tax dollars in Bartlesville and bringing shoppers and diners from surrounding communities.

"The tax is also responsible for the retail expansion including Chick-fil-A, Panda Express, Silver Lake Village shopping center, and the redevelopment of the former Kmart facility," he said. "And more new brands will soon to be announced."

Bartlesville voters will decide whether to extend the nearly 35-year-old 1/4-cent Economic Development Sales Tax during an election set for April 6. Early voting will begin on Thursday at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

The tax, first approved by voters in 1986 and has been extended every five years since, supports the City's economic development and tourism efforts — keeping jobs and sales tax dollars in Bartlesville and bringing new businesses to the area.

Approval of the extension will not result in an increase in sales tax, as the existing 1/4-cent will simply remain in effect beyond July 1, 2021.