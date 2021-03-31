Posted: Mar 31, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 10:36 AM

Details for improvements to the Washington County Courthouse are continuing to be hashed out.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Keleher Architects will hopefully remodel the first and second floor of the courthouse in downtown Bartlesville. He said they could turn the second floor into one large courtroom.

Commissioner Dunlap said he believes it would be wise to have plans for a bigger courtroom on the second floor moving forward. He said they could make two smaller courtrooms on the first for traffic fines and items of similar severity.

Commissioner Dunlap said the hope is to bid the project and get it started this summer. He said the project will have to be worked on at night because of the businesses that will need to be conducted at the courthouse during the day.