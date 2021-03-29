Posted: Mar 29, 2021 6:44 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 7:34 PM

Garrett Giles

A sizable crowd showed up at the Bartlesville High School track on Monday evening to walk or run for fallen Washington County Corporal Kyle Davis.

Jon Beckloff, the Executive Director of the Project Tribute Foundation, said they put on the event in correlation with a non-profit called Running4Heroes that was organized in 2019 by a boy in Florida named Zechariah. He said Zechariah ran a mile in Florida in tandem with Project Tribute and those that came out in the Bartlesville area to run or walk a mile in honor of Deputy Davis.

At 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Zechariah ran a mile for Corporal Davis before posting about it on his non-profits Facebook page. Project Tribute and those in Washington County walked/ran in partnership with Zechariah at 6:30 Central Time.

Beckloff said they celebrated the life of Deputy Davis while launching the newly founded non-profit that is called Project Tribute Foundation. He said the mission of the Project Foundation is to raise funds to supply lifesaving training, tools, equipment, and any other resource to our area's first responders.

Our first responders put their lives on the line every day. Beckloff said the community learned how true that was last Thursday. Beckloff said being able to pay tribute to Deputy Davis and all the men and women that fall in the line of duty while honoring those that are currently serving in the line of duty is humbling. He said he's happy to be able to tell their story and honor them.

The most important thing to Beckloff, however, has been the outpouring of community support for our local first responders. He said seeing the community turn out for the procession on Sunday as the WCSO and other local agencies brought Deputy Davis home makes Bartlesville, Bartlesville; recent events honoring the life of a fallen hero are what makes Washington County such an amazing place.

Beckloff thanked everyone that came out to Bartlesville High School to honor Corporal Davis and the Washington County Sheriff's Office. He said they'll always be there for the WCSO, the Bartlesville Police Department and other local emergency responders in their time of need as they are always there for the community during dire times.