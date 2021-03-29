Posted: Mar 29, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 2:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a network maintenance support agreement wotj Insight Public Sector, Inc. on Monday morning.

Rene Hurd with Washington County IT said she has two projects in mind that the group will help her with that revolve around the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She said the WCSO needs a private VPN tunnel set up on their fire wall. The WCSO is in need of a public inmate look-up. The hours that were agreed upon for each project will not expire.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen said the item will greatly enhance the services to the public. He said having a program that allows the public to look for inmates that are in custody will help them eliminate some phone calls, especially if they have 150 inmates in the jail at the time. He said the agreement will streamline the WCSO's process and benefit the public.