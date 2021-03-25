Posted: Mar 29, 2021 1:28 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Kyle Jeffrey Davis of Copan died on March 25, 2021. Kyle is the son of Randy & Karen Davis of Caney, Kansas and was born in Bartlesville, Ok on December 24,1982.

He graduated from Copan Public Schools in 2002 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

He began his career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2010.

Kyle is married to Kristin N (Jeter) Davis, also a graduate of Copan. They recently celebrated 10 years of marriage on February 26 of this year. They also cherish their 2 children and consider them the center of their world.

He attended the Church of Christ in Caney, Kansas.

Kyle enjoyed sports and was active in many sports arenas throughout his school years.

He was also an avid outdoorsman. His passions included hunting and fishing. He has always enjoyed the extra challenge of whitetail bow hunting. Kyle has included his family in his outdoor passion and has spent many hours with his wife and even the kids as his hunting partners.

Kyle was preceded in passing by his maternal Grandfather, Jerrell McCarty of Chickasha, Ok, and his paternal Grandfather, Lesley (Les) Davis of Sedan, Ks.

In addition to his wife Kristin, son Seth and daughter Pearl of the home, Kyle is survived by his parents Randy & Karen Davis of Caney, Ks, sister Kelly Davis and son Tanner of Caney, Ks, maternal Grandmother, Yvonne McCarty of Chickasha, Ok, paternal Grandmother, Sara Davis of Bartlesville, Ok. Kyle is also survived by a host of relatives including aunts, uncles, cousins, and his enormous family of “Brothers and Sisters in Blue”

A celebration of Kyle’s life is scheduled for April 2, 2021 at the Copan gymnasium at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day.

Memorial funds have been established and those who wish may send their contributions to Truity Credit Union, P.O. Box 1358, Bartlesville, Okla,74005 or to the Bank of Sedan, 101 West Main Street, Sedan, Kansas 67361

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” Mathew 5:9