Posted: Mar 29, 2021 1:24 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 1:24 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested over the weekend and is being charged with committing child abuse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Friday evening, officers were dispatched to 812 SE 8th Street in Bartlesville in reference to Cody Stidham assaulting a juvenile. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the juvenile victim and she said that her mom’s boyfriend, the defendant, had attacked her.

Officers walked Stidham outside and the victim went on to say that he pushed her to the ground and held her down by her neck. When the defendant pushed the victim down, her hair got caught in the door hinge of the bathroom door, thus ripping her hair out.

The affidavit goes on to say that marks on the victim’s neck were consistent with the story. Hair was found in the door hinge and it appeared as though it matched the victim’s hair.

Stidham’s bond was set at fifty thousand dollars on the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court on Friday, April 16th at 1:15 p.m.