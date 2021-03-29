Posted: Mar 29, 2021 11:13 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 11:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a resolution on Monday to formally pull the West 1300 Road Project.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the expense of the project as a whole and the deficit that Washington County is facing in its Circuit Engineering District (CED) are key contributors to the cancellation of the project. While removing the project will help Washington County, Commissioner Antle said there is still work to be done. He said they still have to clear $2.2 million off of Washington County's ledger over the next four years.

That means Washington County will see a lot of projects pushed. Commissioner Antle said the biggest problem they're faced with in their CED is the $19 million Belford Bridge Project in Pawnee County that crosses over the Arkansas River at Ralston. He said that the project has never been let, but he's made a motion to fund the project and have it constructed in 2023. The project has been on the books since 2006.

It was discussed that the Double Creek Bridge Project in District Three of Washington County will be pushed and may not be completed until 2024.