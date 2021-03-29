Posted: Mar 29, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 10:28 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the county’s new 911 addressing system at Monday morning’s meeting. 911 Trust Authority chairman Jerome Gnatek gave an update.

Gnatek reiterated that all Nowata County residents should have been notified if their address is changing. He said roughly 2,500 letters have been sent out. Nowata County election board secretary Kerry Freeman had some concerns.

Freeman said any changes for voter registration require notice by mail. He said he would try to double any mailed notices that need to be sent out to save money. Freeman said it could cost up to $1,000 that was not in the budget originally to update voter registration cards.