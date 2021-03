Posted: Mar 29, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 10:18 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s Tower Green Design Committee may approve a concrete color for the “Native Color at Unity Square” art installation designed by Amie Jacobsen when they meet on Wednesday, March 31st.

The meeting will be held at noon at the Tower Center at Unity Square located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville.