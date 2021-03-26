Posted: Mar 26, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 2:49 PM

Ty Loftis

Wsahington County Deputy Kyle Davis was killed in the line of duty on Thursday after an altercation with an inmate. The Wsahington County Sheriff's Office works in tandem with the Osage County Sheriff's Office quite often and Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says their hearts go out to the friends and family of Deputy Davis.

Virden says all police officers who put on the uniform each day take a chance that most people will never understand.