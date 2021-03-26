Posted: Mar 26, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 2:20 PM

Garrett Giles

There's still time to participate in Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Give Day 2021 event!

OKWU President Dr. Jim Dunn said they've raised over $141,000 so far. He said they know of many more donations that are being mailed in, but if you'd like to give, you can visit okwu.edu/giveday.

Dunn added that an OKWU alum has generously offered to match $85,000. He said Give Day 2021 supports OKWU's student scholarships and the university's Annual Fund.