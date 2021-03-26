Posted: Mar 26, 2021 11:59 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

It was announced on Thursday that Ascesntion St. John Jane Phillips was named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

On Friday, President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Moore said the passed year has been tough, but they're more than ecstatic to have received the designation for a fourth consecutive year. He said they are one of two hospitals in Oklahoma on the 2021 list.

Moore said it's always their goal at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips to be a top performer and that they want to be number one in everything that they do, but it takes a lot of work. He said their nurses and physicians put in a lot of hard work in the passed year, which has made them stronger. He said he has no doubt that they'll be on the list again next year.

The annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry's most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance in the United States.

Based entirely on publicly available date, and utilitizing 50 independent indicators, Moore said the iVantage Health Analytics' Hospital Strength INDEX® assess performance across eight pillars of performance that span market, value and finance-based categories. He said hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overal scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.

The Stillwater Medical Center was the other hospital that landed on the Top 100 list with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville. Moore said the Stillwater Medical Center is an outstanding facility. He said they're happy to be included in the same list as them.