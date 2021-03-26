Posted: Mar 26, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday at the Osage Casino Hotel and Event Center beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well as the Moderna vaccine.

Anyone over the age of 18 is eligible to get the injection. All you must do is show up with a photo ID. An established health chart with the health department isn’t required before getting the vaccine. Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine from another facility will not be eligible to receive a vaccine.

For any questions, you can call 918-287-0076. The event is located at 951 W. 36th Street in Tulsa.