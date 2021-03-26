Posted: Mar 26, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2021 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

Three Bartlesville FFA members represented the chapter well at their very first spring speech competition as a program this week.

Mia Mercies placed first in the Junior Extemporaneous Division, Ella Goodwin place first in the FFA Creed Division, and Adysen Grindle placed second in the Agriscience Division.

Bartlesville FFA applauds these students for their great work.