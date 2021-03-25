Posted: Mar 25, 2021 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 4:52 PM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday provided several guest speakers, the installation of officers and a nice surprise from Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood.

Mike Bailey, Bartlesville City Manager and David Wood, Bartlesville Development Authority each gave a presentation on the upcoming election on April 6th to extend the existing 1/4-cent Economic Development Sales Tax, but it was Wood that delivered a surprise announcement regarding a much anticpated restaurant coming to town.

Wood began his presentation talking about the need to extend the 1/4-cent Economice Development Sales Tax on April 6th by touting the successes of the BDA over the years including the Silver Lake Village, Shoppes at Turkey Creek (Kmart development), Atwoods, Chik-Fil-A, ABB expansion and Siemens building that now host Apple Studios and Tritanium Labs.

City Manager Mike Bailey, by law, could not push either way for the tax extention but he did confirm the successes of the BDA.

Bailey also talked about how well Bartlesville has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic by saying that the city has had it ups and downs with sales tax collections over the last nine months with no rhyme, reason or pattern to it. The good news, according to Bailey, is that five of those months went up and that the city is about a million dollars above budget at this time.

Jared Ward with Senator Inhofe's office made a brief presentation highlighted by a new bill the Sentor is working on with Rep. Kevin Hern called the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act. The bill addresses immigration loopholes to strengthen the integrity of the asylum process to ensure that it is only used by individuals who are genuinely seeking asylum.

The President of the Republican Women's Club of Tulsa County, Brenda Tiemann conducted the installation ceremony for the GCRWC 2021-2022 Officers.

VIDEO:

The installation and the presentations took place at the Green Country Republican Women's Club Luncheon on Thursday, March 25, at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.