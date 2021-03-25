Posted: Mar 25, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 4:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Thursday is Give Day at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

OKWU President Dr. Jim Dunn said there are many ways you can support the university. He asked for prayers for himself, OKWU's students, and OKWU's faculty, staff and administration.

Dr. Dunn said they're also looking to raise a quarter-million dollars ($250,000) through Give Day 2021. He said every gift and every extension of your influence matters.

According to Dr. Dunn, the support of OKWU is vital so they can continue to provide scholarships. He said your giving will allow the university to continue to innovate as everything changes in the way that they educate, communicate, and get the gospel out through education in order to advance the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Dunn said an anonymous OKWU alum generously offered an $85,000 matching gift. Since approximately 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, $133,130 has been raised.

To donate, visit okwu.edu/giveday.