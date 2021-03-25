Posted: Mar 25, 2021 6:31 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 6:33 AM

It doesn't appear that the OSSAA will sever ties with the network that hired an announcer who unleashed a racist rant during the streaming of a girls high school basketball game.

News9.com reports that Norman Schools superintendent met with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to discuss the racist comments made toward his team by a commentator during the state tournament earlier this month.

Dr. Nick Migliorino with Norman Public Schools called on the board to use what happened at the state basketball tournament as an opportunity to address the issues regarding race and inequality.

“First, a statement of inclusion and non-tolerance for hate should be made at the beginning of any and all OSSAA-sponsored activities,” Migliorino said.

OSSAA board members said the comments made towards the Norman high school basketball team when they decided to kneel during the national anthem were vile and something their organization will not stand for.

OSSAA'S director, David Jackson did not recommend ending their relationship with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), but to work together on how they can move forward.

“They are ready to join with us. They're ready to take the lead as a matter of fact to do whatever we can and help prevent something like this from ever happening again,” Jackson said.

NFHS was not at Wednesday's meeting but they did release a video addressing the incident. The network is expected to be at the next OSSAA meeting.

Dewey High School has had a relationship with the NFHS Network. Superintendent Vince Vincent told Bartlesville two weeks ago he is wait for more information on the issue to be made publicly before announcing a decision on how or if they will continue with the network.