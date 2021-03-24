Posted: Mar 24, 2021 2:48 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after an alleged incidents that have occurred throughout the month of March. Jay Walton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing counts of malicious injury to property and violation of a protective order.

According to an affidavit, a female victim had a protective order against Walton since January 2021. She claims that on multiple instances this month Walton had been coming to her residence and damaging her vehicle. The damage was not specified in the police report, but a damage estimate was listed at $1800.

On Monday, officers made contact with Walton at his residence. The defendant admitted to being the one who damaged the victim’s car. Dispatch confirmed an active protective order against Walton. Bond was set at $10,000 due Walton’s previous felony convictions.