Posted: Mar 24, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man and woman each appeared in court on Wednesday answering to charges stemming from an alleged burglary. Charles Bell and Angela Smith were each charged with counts of second degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, a Bartlesville police officer saw the two defendants near a residence on the 500 block of Avondale Avenue in Bartlesville. The residence has had previous problems with squatters. Officers saw Bell walk out the back door of the residence.

The officer approached and found both defendants near a shed on the property while holding backpacks. Inside the backpacks a small amount of methamphetamine was found. The homeowner advised that no one had permission to be at the residence or the shed. Bond for both defendants was set at $2,500.