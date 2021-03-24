Posted: Mar 24, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 1:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech in Bartlesville will receive a robotics grant from the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).

PSO is awarding FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics grants totaling more than $22,000 to 14 schools in its service areas across the state, including Tri County Tech. This is a nationwide initiative that supports pre-kindergarten thtough grade 12 student education with an emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

PSO's parent company, American Electric Power, funds FIRST grants on behalf of its operating companies. Grants awarded for 2021 range from $500 to $2,250.

Tiffini Jackson, PSO's Vice President of External Affairs, said in a statement:

"PSO appreciates the critical need for quality, hands-on STEM education. We are glad to help support robotics teams in the areas we serve and are hopeful the experiences will spark a continued interest in STEM fields as students consider their education and career paths."

Robotics grant recipients for 2021 include:

Adair High School

Adair Middle School

Broken Arrow High School

Caddo Kiowa Technology Center (Ft. Cobb)

Chickasha Public Schools

Chouteau-Maize High School

Jenks High School

Kiamichi Technology Center (Idabel)

Locust Grove High School

Locust Grove Middle School

Memorial Jr. High School (Tulsa)

Tri County Tech

Union High School (Union Public Schools)

Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy (Tulsa)

More information on FIRST robotics programs can be found at: firstinspires.org. Information on how to apply for an AEP robotics grant can be found at: aep.com/go/aepfirstgrant