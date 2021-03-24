Posted: Mar 24, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 10:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Two Bartlesville police officers and a dispatcher put on a basic self-defense workshop for 14 women in the City of Bartlesville recently.

Officers Jessica Pitts and Sierra Compton covered situational awareness, elbow strikes, knee strikes and escapes. Dispatcher Hannah Harbour-Secondine provided insight and tips for difficult situations.

In a statement, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said:

"We are so happy to have the ability to serve our community in several ways. One example of going above the call took place on March 23rd. Members of our department were able to spend time with 14 women and show them how to better defend themselves and how to be situationally aware. I am proud of our staff and their willingness to give back to our community."

The BPD looks forward to its next workshop.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Police Department