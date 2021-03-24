Posted: Mar 24, 2021 7:48 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 8:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Governor Kevin Stitt says every Oklahoman will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Monday, March 29th.

Gov. Stitt said this would not be possible without the hard work from Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed, his team at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the State of Oklahoma's federal and tribal partners.

Reed says the state is vaccinating 25,000 people a day. He said the reality is that the more people that get vaccinated the better chance we have of shutting down COVID-19 for good.

While there are people that are concerned about the vaccine, Reed would urge them to look at the success of the program and look at the impact the vaccinations are making. He also urged them to talk to friends and family that may have already been vaccinated while recognizing that this is a safe way of getting the pandemic behind us.

Reed said getting vaccinated will help get us back to a sense of normalcy and get our summer back.