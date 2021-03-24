Posted: Mar 24, 2021 7:25 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 7:25 AM

Garrett Giles

The Caney Police Department has arrested an alleged domestic abuse suspect for an incident that placed the victim in the hospital.

According to a police report, Shane Schmidt of Caney was arrested in the 400 Block of South State Street on Sunday for domestic battery after the female abuse victim came to the police department to report the crime. The report states that the victim showed obvious injuries to her arms, legs, and face. She was transported to the hospital by Caney EMS.

Officers also learned that Schmidt had an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for violation of a protection from abuse order involving a different female in Oklahoma.

Schmidt was transported and booked into the Montgomery County Department of Corrections.