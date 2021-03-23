Posted: Mar 23, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 2:36 PM

Max Gross

With COVID-19 vaccinations becoming more widely available the Nowata County vaccination clinic could begin scaling back its operation. Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers presented info at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioner meeting. Summers says she’s been in conversation with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The vaccines being administered at the Nowata pod this week are mostly second doses. Nurses have been contracted to work at these sites and Summers believes they won’t be around much longer. Easy access to vaccinations through other sources will make the site unnecessary.

Nowata County most recently reported 24 active COVID-19 cases. A state report lists just over 15% of Oklahomans as being fully vaccinated.