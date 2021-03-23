Posted: Mar 23, 2021 12:50 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 12:50 PM

Ty Loftis

This weekend, the Osage County Fairgrounds will be hosting the first annual Osage Bronc Days. This is an event where the top PRCA saddle bronc and ranch bronc riders will be on hand competing against one another. Heather Blankenship with Lonestar PR explains why Pawhuska is such a great place for an event such as this.

Blankenship hopes that with it being scheduled for the final weekend in March, a lot of rodeo fans will be able to come out and enjoy the event.

On Friday evening, there will be a concert by Jacobs Crawley after the performance ends. For ticket information, go to flatlandtickets.com. You may also purchase them at Osage Outfitters in Pawhuska. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.