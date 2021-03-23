Posted: Mar 23, 2021 11:44 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 1:18 PM

Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Fire Department has battled two house fires in the last two days, with the most recent one occurring at 944 Yale Drive. Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks says the call came in at 5 p.m.

Bartlesville firefighters in the C-shift put out the attic fire, which had already burned through the roof when they arrived and most importantly everyone was OK.

Below is video the BFD released on Facebook of the fire on Monday.