Posted: Mar 23, 2021 9:32 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Work continues on the waterline reconstruction project in Bartlesville that has closed the eastbound lanes on Frank Phillips Boulevard near U.S. Highway 75.

Bartlesville's Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said the project consists of replacing two older waterlines with a new 20-inch diameter waterline. He said the majority of the alignment will be on the north side of Frank Phillips from just east of Silver Lake Road to just west of U.S. 75.

The lines serve a huge chunk of town including the hospital, according to Siemers. He said they've had to deal with plenty of leaks over the years, which is why the lines are being replaced.

The contractor has closed the eastbound right turn lane of Frank Phillips on the west side of Highway 75 and the adjacent eastbound through lane. These lanes will be closed from Highway 75 to a point approximately 450 feet west of Highway 75, stopping just east of the entrance into the old K-Mart building. Siemers said recent rains have delayed the project slightly.

The project is expected to take around 10 months to complete.