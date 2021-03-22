Posted: Mar 22, 2021 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 3:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall FFA program will be putting on a labor and trophy auction beginning at 5 o' clock this Saturday.

The event will take place at JK Feed Supply in Barnsdall and all benefits go toward the Barnsdall FFA Chapter. Along with a home-cooked meal, you will have the opportunity to bid on a floating mat, Oklahoma State University fire pit, several baked goods and other great items.