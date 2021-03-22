Posted: Mar 22, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 3:59 PM

Max Gross

A Vera man is in custody on two felony charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a firearm. Rocky Fink appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he was charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and threatening an act of violence.

According to an affidavit, Washington County deputies arrived at a residence on the 200 block of Ramona Avenue in Vera on Sunday. A female victim had called 911 after Fink threatened her with a gun. The victim claims Fink pointed the gun at her and said he would kill her.

She also alleges the Fink stated he would shoot at any law enforcement that arrived. It is believed that Fink had been consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

While police were searching the home Fink entered and was ordered to the ground before being placed in custody. Bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. A further condition of the bond stated Fink cannot possess any firearms if he is released.