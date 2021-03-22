Posted: Mar 22, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been working with producers for the upcoming motion picture, “Gray Horse,” on a way for filmmakers to use county-owned buildings and other properties. At Monday's Board meeting, a proposal was signed, pending review from legal counsel, that will allow filmmakers to move forward with that process.

District one commissioner Randall Jones says they are allowing producers to rent the Kennedy Building for twenty five hundred dollars a month and adds they will be doing some repair work to a building that hasn't been touched in a few years.

Assistant Location Manager for the film, Andrea Keener goes through what repairs they plan to make.

Keener went on to talk about what they plan to do regarding the Whiting Building and in other areas downtown.

The two parties entered into an agreement allowing filmmakers to use the Whiting Building and parking lot for one thousand dollars a month for each structure.