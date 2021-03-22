Posted: Mar 22, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2021 11:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A Washington County man has donated $15,000 to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

Daniel Dawson made the contribution to the WCSO for use of equipment upgrades and training for the Special Response Team.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said the Special Response Team was recently revitalized. He reiterated that the funds from Dawson will be used for resources that the squad uses that are in need of repair or that are in need of an upgrade.

Dawson is a military veteran that inherited money from his mother who passed away a year ago. He decided recently to support the WCSO with the $15,000 donation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is extremely grateful for the incredible gift from Dawson.

A resolution for the donation was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday. The Commissioners also thanked Dawson for his contribution to local law enforcement efforts.