Posted: Mar 19, 2021 12:27 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 12:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a building use proposal from film managers for "Gray Horse," the movie based on David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon," when they meet on Monday.

The Commissioners will also discuss and take possible action regarding further amendments to procedures for public admittance to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The Osage County Commissioners will meet at 10:00 a.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

To view the full agenda, click here.