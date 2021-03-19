Posted: Mar 19, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will put on Taters & Taxes as part of its #lifehacks program made possible by Phillips 66 on Thursday, March 25th, at 4:00 p.m.

The BPL will stream the free class on Facebook Live. You can also watch the class on the library's Facebook page. The #lifehacks courses consist of a cooking basics segment and an adulting segment that are geared for those aged 16 through 23-years-old.

Dusty Hardester of Dusty Rose Cakes will talk about Potatoes 101. Then Bob Gingerich will discuss what you need to know about income taxes.