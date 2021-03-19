Posted: Mar 19, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

A celebration of our great orchestra and the community it serves, highlighting the players of the orchestra and the symphony’s outreach.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Karen Wollman and Maestro Lauren Green invited everyone to the performance on Saturday, March 20, at 7:30 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The winners of this year's and last year's BSO Young Artist Competition will also be featured: Soprano Carrie Pool (2020) and Pianitst Jouce Yang (2021). The concert highlight will be Mussorgsky/Ravel’s famous and dazzling Pictures at an Exhibition.

Single tickets range from $14.00 - $44.00

*Price Listing includes handling fees *To accommodate social distancing and CDC recommendations, the BCC has limited the availability of seating for all performances Free admission for students through high school with the purchase of an adult ticket. *Offer only available in person or over the phone.​​​​​​​

The Bartlesville Community Center features CONTINENTAL SEATING with no center aisle and enough room between rows to allow easy passage. Seats 1 & 2 are in the middle of each row. Even numbered seats (2, 4, 6, etc.) are on the north side of the auditorium while odd seats (1, 3, 5, etc.) are on the south side. The lower the number, the closer the seat is to the center. Rows are labeled A through Z plus ZZ with A closest to the stage and Z/ZZ in the back.

Limited ADA accessible seating is available on Row ZZ and in Rows C & D on the right (south) side of the auditorium; additional seating in rows E, F & L is also available for those with mobility concerns. Your seating needs are very important to us and we wish speak to you personally in order to customize your seating selection.

For seating questions or to purchase seats in the ADA area, please call the Box Office at 918-336-2787. For immediate assistance, after regular business hours or on weekends, please email: kboatright@bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com

A $4 handling fee will be added to each ticket at checkout.