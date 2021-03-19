Posted: Mar 19, 2021 8:59 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 8:59 AM

Garrett Giles

Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Tuesday, April 6th, Board of Education General Election, Municipal General Election and the Special City of Bartlesville Election, should apply now.

Although the Washington County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30th, Election Board Secretary Yvonne House urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot applications forms are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 30th. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board Office located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4.

House reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the County Election Board. “With some exceptions, all absentee ballots must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted,” House said.

Voters exempt from having a ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated, those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone, and voters confined to nursing homes. Those voters may opt to have their ballot witnessed by two people.

All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone, Ste., 4 of the City Administration Building and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov