Posted: Mar 18, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Three people took Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles up on his offer to stay lucky and arrive safe on St. Patrick's Day if they drank too much.

Two people, however, were not so lucky. Captain Jay Hastings said there was a single vehicle accident that occurred in the 1900 Block of Hillcrest on Wednesday night. He said the individual was traveling northbound on Hillcrest when they took the curve to fast and wrecked their vehicle in the ditch. They were arrested for DUI.

Capt. Hastings said another individual was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. He said the person was intoxicated and sleeping in their car at 2nd and Delaware.

The Bartlesville Police Department held the Arrive Safe event on St. Patrick's Day to bring awareness to, and discourage, drunk driving. Capt. Hastings said they wanted to give the citizens of Bartlesville options if they found themselves in that position. He said they hope more people will take the BPD's offer to arrive safe when they hold these types of events around a holiday where alcohol may be involved. People are also encouraged to call friends or get an Uber as opposed to driving while intoxicated.

The Bartlesville Police Department led by Chief Roles has put on these Arrive Safe functions on holidays like New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's Day for the past two years. Capt. Hastings said they don't like having to work accidents when alcohol and injuries are involved because no one wins in those situations. He said getting arrested for DUI can cost people quite a bit of money as well, so they want to get the message out and discourage people from attempting to drive while intoxicated.

The ultimate goal is protect the citizens and get everyone home safely. Capt. Hastings they will always enforce the law in these situations. He said it's a success when they can get people to request a ride instead of chancing it on the road if they've been drinking.

Citizens that believe they're driving behind someone that might be intoxicated are encouraged to call the police immediately. Capt. Hastings said they will reply in an instant to check on them. He said they will evaluate wether or not the person behind the wheel should be driving or not.

The Arrive Safe event on St. Patrick's Day lasted from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The event took place within Bartlesville city limits.