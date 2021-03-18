Posted: Mar 18, 2021 9:24 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2021 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

Ignite Medical Resort – Adams PARC in Bartlesville celebrated its final guests with COVID meeting their recovery benchmark. Rachel Shearer, Ignite Adams PARC General Manager, said they’re COVID free at this time, but they will always rise to the occasion and help our community should there be a resurgence.

In a statement, Shearer said:

“In March of 2020 we accepted our first guest with COVID. In the following months we saw tragedy and bravery, loss and hope, fear and compassion, grief and most importantly, love. Today, we followed the advice of Mr. Fred Rogers to practice gratitude; we paused to “take a moment and think of the people who have cared about you and wanted what was best for you.” We paused and thought of all the guests we cared for and the difference we made. Our team is so incredibly pleased to know that our tireless work has changed lives. “

Ignite Medical Resort – Adams PARC was one of five facilities in the entire state to accept guests with COVID. From March 2020 through March 2021, they admitted 318 guests for skilled nursing and rehabilitation services who were COVID positive.

“It was an honor to serve our community and state in this way. We assisted guests from regional hospitals, assisted living facilities, skilled facilities, and hospitals in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas,” Shearer said.

Now, in March of 2021, Ignite Medical Resort – Adams PARC is happy to look back and honor those they cared for and excited as they see the county positivity rates dropping weekly. They look forward to continuing to serve our community as we face whatever challenges lie ahead.