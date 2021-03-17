Posted: Mar 17, 2021 1:09 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County has officially pulled the West 1300 Road Project from it's Circuit Engineering District (CED).

Commissioner Mitch Antle said they pulled the project based on the $1.2-million for the utilities surrounding it. He said his intent in eliminating the project is to facilitate bridge development throughout Washington County as a whole.

Commissioner Antle said he can put a four and a half inch asphalt cap on the mile and a quarter for $287,000. He said that would put Washington County in the positive in the overall plan with the CED.

This should open up and potentially fast track some other projects they have stacked, specifically bridges.