Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today joined Mornings with Maria on Fox Business to discuss the crisis at the US-Mexico border made by policies put in place by the Biden Administration and the Senate Democrats’ goal to eliminate the filibuster.

Lankford also joined Wake Up America on Newsmax to discuss his trip this weekend to the US-Mexico Border at the Port of Nogales, Mariposa Crossing in Arizona. Lankford posted on Facebook about his trip and the nonsense behind the policy of not completing the fencing and technology to secure the southern border when the funding has been approved. He also posted a video to show the gaps in the fencing that remain unfinished. Lankford spoke on the Senate floor yesterday to draw attention to the ongoing crisis.

Lankford will join Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) next Friday, March 26, 2021, to tour the Texas-Mexico Broder in the Rio Grande Valley Area.