Posted: Mar 17, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 9:17 AM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church will deliver an Easter Egg Hunt to your home on Good Friday, April 2nd and Saturday, April 3rd. All you have to do is register for “Easterville at Home.”

To register, visit eastervillebartlesville.com. Volunteers can sign-up at spirit.church/signup.

Easter worship services will be held on Saturday, April 3rd at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 4th at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.